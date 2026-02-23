Credit: The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Netflix

Days before his 49th birthday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced he would end his retirement and resume his professional boxing career following his exhibition match against Mike Tyson in April.

A few days after that, Netflix announced that Mayweather would face off against 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao in a professional rematch that headlines a Sept. 19 event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Details around the number of rounds or weight class the fight will be contested at were not disclosed.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their 2015 “Fight of the Century” that garnered a gaudy 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. A rematch on Netflix has been in the works since late last year.

With a 50-0 record, Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since July 2017, when he defeated Conor McGregor, though he has participated in several exhibitions.

Before the announcement of that match, Bomani Jones discussed the Mayweather-Tyson bout on The Right Time with Bomani Jones, pondering just how much money these boxers must need if they feel the need to keep going despite a lifetime of riches.

“It just feels like two dudes who need the money,” said Jones. “And there’s no way Floyd Mayweather needs the money. Right?”

“We’re gonna find out how much he needs the money,” responded producer Ryan Blumley. “We’re gonna find out, if we get Mayweather Pacquiao II,” he added presciently.

“Because we know we know that Manny needs the money,” added Jones. “Look, man, one thing that is never going to change: Boxers are always going to need the money, man. None of them save, or it’s not even like none of them save, its that there’s no infrastructure in place to make sure they do good things with their money.

“Like all the people who are around you as a boxer to get a hand on your money, none of them wish you well. Not a single one of them wishes you well.”

The two go on to discuss how a boxer’s best course of action for financial security is not to fight, with Jones adding that “the roots of the business are just steeped in criminality.”

None of that is going to stop Mayweather, Pacquiao, Tyson, and others from continuing to cash those checks, especially now that Netflix and other streamers have the infrastructure to capitalize on their fame and brands.