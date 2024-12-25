Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The list of celebrities, entertainers, and broadcasters that Netflix has lined up for their Christmas Day NFL games just keeps going. Every time you think you’re aware of every notable person taking part in the festivities, you learn about another one.

While broadcasters like Ian Eagle, Greg Olsen, and Mina Kimes, as well as singers Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, have received most of the attention, viewers will be greeted by a veritable who’s who of performers before, during, and after the games.

Some of those entertainers have synergistic ties to Netflix as well. Nate Bargatze, who recently released a new stand-up special, will be a special guest, while comedian Bert Kreischer will serve as Netflix’s tailgate correspondent before the Pittsburgh Steelers-Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast co-host and oft-shirtless stand-up will be stepping into the Jason Kelce role, spending time amongst the hoi polloi grilling and drinking in the parking lot outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

While the comic certainly has no problem working blue, as he did during the Tom Brady Roast, it occurred to him recently, perhaps a little too recently, that he was gonna have to keep things PG on Christmas.

“It was brought to my attention yesterday by [fellow comedians] Mark Normand and Sam Morrill,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They were like, ‘Hey man, I heard you’re doing NFL for Netflix.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait.’ And Sam just wrote, ‘Don’t curse.’ And I went, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, kids are gonna be watching.’

“Honestly, until yesterday, it never crossed my mind. It’s Christmas morning at 8 a.m. on the West Coast, 8 a.m. They’re gonna be opening presents with Netflix on the screen. It is global. And it just occurred to me yesterday not to curse. I actually was like, am I taking my shirt off? Like it is family, but it’s also Netflix. It’s going to be loose, it’s going to be fun. Gonna be a little out of control, a little wild, but yeah, it won’t be the Tom Brady Roast.”

Of course, when you put a shirtless comic in a crowd full of drunk football fans, a lack of curse words might be a little too much to ask.

