As it turns out, Pardon My Take isn’t the only Barstool Sports show that will be moving to Netflix in 2026.

Shortly after news spread about PMT‘s impending move, Dave Portnoy posted a video revealing that the video versions of Spittin’ Chiclets and The Ryen Russillo Show will both be exclusively available on the streaming giant beginning next month. Portnoy reiterated that the audio versions of the podcasts will remain available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple. But if you want to watch the shows, you’re soon going to need a Netflix subscription.

“We’re proud to partner with them,” Portnoy said. “That’s what we do at Barstool: evolve, rotate, evolve. Video, next year, PMT, Chiclets, Ryen Russillo. Netflix, Netflix, Netflix.”

Breaking: I’m proud to announce in our continuing 20 plus year evolution we are now partnering with @netflix for exclusive video podcasts. pic.twitter.com/BHGbzJvB37 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2025

News of Barstool Sports’ new partnership with Netflix comes two months after it was first announced that Spotify had reached a similar deal to put podcasts from The Ringer on the video streamer at the start of 2026. Between the Barstool offerings and shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Zach Lowe Show, Netflix will possess the exclusive video rights to some of the biggest sports shows possible as it begins to venture into the podcasting space.

While some have raised concerns about such deals potentially decreasing the shows’ reach — episodes of Pardon My Take and The Bill Simmons Show routinely attract hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, where they’ll no longer be available — both Spotify and Barstool are assuredly being well compensated for their exclusivity. Plus, the audio versions of the podcasts will remain outside of a paywall, which means that nothing will change for a significant portion of their audiences.

It’s also worth noting that a big part of Netflix’s bet here is that these shows possess loyal audiences, which will be willing to subscribe to their platform if they don’t already. In any event, the bigger story here is that Netflix isn’t just just getting involved in sports podcasts, but doing so with the industry’s biggest shows.