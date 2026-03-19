Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images (Barry Bonds); Netflix

Netflix is just under a week away from airing its first-ever Major League Baseball game, and the streamer has assembled some high-profile names for its Opening Night broadcast. Elle Duncan, the streamer’s new full-time sports anchor, will host and be joined by recognizable names such as Matt Vasgersian and Lauren Shehadi.

Announcing our on-air talent for @MLB Opening Night ⚾️ New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants #OpeningNight is LIVE on Netflix — March 25 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT pic.twitter.com/lI4Ez8NsSq — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 11, 2026

Along with its eight official names officially announced, Netflix left an unassigned “special guest spot reserved for a ninth contributor.” Not only were there reports that Bonds could contribute to Netflix’s coverage, but The San Francisco Standard’s John Shea previously reported that Netflix would be filling the iconic McCovey Cove outside of Oracle Park with 73 kayaks in honor of Barry Bonds’ record-setting 2001 season, in which he hit 73 homers.

Suffice to say, Bonds joining the broadcast team was a pretty safe bet. And on Thursday, the home run king’s Opening Night appearance as a special guest and desk analyst was confirmed by Netflix.

Barry Bonds is in the building. The Home Run King, 7x NL MVP, Single Season Home Run Leader and Giants legend joins the crew for MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants. LIVE on Netflix March 25 with special coverage beginning at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/XT12G00up2 — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 19, 2026

With Bonds’ addition, the streamer has cemented a strong mix of respected journalists, reporters, and legends such as CC Sabathia and Albert Pujols for its Opening Day coverage, whilst adding outside draws, such as comedian Bert Kreischer, who will serve as a contributor.

It’s great to see Bonds being represented and championed in the MLB again after falling short of the Hall of Fame in his 10th and final BBWAA ballot in 2022.