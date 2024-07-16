Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, we have seen Netflix further invest in a number of sports docuseries that have garnered quite the following. And now, the streaming platform will be diving into the basketball world with its first-ever docuseries around the NBA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the upcoming docuseries, detailing that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is set to be the “breakaway act” of the series, which is set to release this coming fall. Others around the NBA will also be featured, including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis.

Coming off the back of a deep postseason run this past season, Edwards has quickly become one of the NBA’s biggest stars, even wildly receiving comparisons to Michael Jordan. So it is perhaps not all that much of a surprise to see Edwards getting a big role in this upcoming docuseries.

Charania offered more details about the upcoming doc, revealing that the new project will be produced by multiple different production companies. LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are all playing a role in the project.

It will be interesting to see whether this project follows a similar format as the Quarterback and Receiver docuseries’ following the NFL in recent years. Particularly because those series’ are also produced in part by Omaha Productions.

Netflix, who has openly expressed interest in diving into the world of live sports broadcasts, most notably with their WWE and NFL deals, didn’t end up getting a piece of the pie when it comes to the recent NBA broadcast rights deal.

But if this new show, which has not been named yet, ends up garnering a good amount of popularity, we could potentially see Netflix express further interest in NBA content in the future.

