Adam Sandler may have made his name (and money) in comedy but despite his poorly reviewed comedies, he can be excellent when he delves into drama. For Netflix’s film Hustle, Sandler goes dramatic as he plays a basketball scout who tries to save his career after discovering a street ball player from Spain and trying to get him to play in the NBA.

Produced by Sandler and LeBron James, Hustle stars current Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangómez and has an all-star cast featuring Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall. In addition to Hernangómez, there is a number of sports people involved which include Kenny Smith and Kyle Lowry. And given the movie was filmed in the Philadelphia area, Sixers players such as Seth Curry (pre-Brooklyn), Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle, as well as head coach Doc Rivers will also be in the movie.

Netflix is set to release Hustle on June 10.

