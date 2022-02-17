On Thursday, Netflix announced a Bill Russell documentary would be coming to the streamer.

The untitled film will be directed by Sam Pollard (who also directed the acclaimed Citizen Ashe doc), with Larry Gordon (Field of Dreams), Ross Greenburg (the former HBO Sports president, involved in many sports docs), and Mike Richardson (Hellboy, The Mask) serving as producers.

Here’s a description of the film.

The definitive bio-doc on NBA Legend Bill Russell, the greatest champion in the history of American sports, and a true Civil Rights icon. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to Championships — two California State High School Championships, two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history, while still playing for the Celtics). Bill’s story is innately and uniquely intertwined with the 75-year history of the NBA, and the story of America’s last 8 decades.

Interviews with Russell will also be included, and the filmmakers will make use of Russell’s archives.

As far as I can tell, we’ve never had a comprehensive look at the life and career of Russell. He’s one of the most decorated players in NBA history and an absolute titan off the court, and this film could be incredible if executed properly.

