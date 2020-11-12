Over-the-top streaming services have occasionally run into some massive outages, and some of those have come during major sports events. Wednesday night’s YouTube TV outage didn’t necessarily rise to that level, but the outage (which took down both YouTube.com and their YouTube TV streaming bundle for multiple hours) did interfere with people looking to watch #MACtion (Wednesday night has three games across CBSSN, ESPN, and ESPNU). The spike of people reporting outages above is from DownDetector.com, and it illustrates that this was a big problem from around 7 p.m. ET (time of the first MAC kickoff Wednesday) to at least 8:15 p.m. ET. Here are some tweets from people annoyed they were missing those games:

YouTube TV down for #MACtion. Just trying to see Ball State shine. — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) November 12, 2020

Well it looks like YouTube TV is down. Time to leverage ESPN app for #MACtion. — Sam Dakota (@thesamdakota) November 12, 2020

Stupid YouTube TV is down. I’m just trying to watch some Wednesday night MACtion — Coach Peterson (@CoachPetey66) November 12, 2020

I have a 4-leg MACtion parlay tonight to wet my appetite for Vegas this weekend and YouTube TV is down… we love to see it! pic.twitter.com/hAWqF3CLae — William H. Snead III (@SneadFeed) November 12, 2020

YouTube TV being down during #MACtion is so 2020 … — Jeremy Guy (@JGuyMAC) November 12, 2020

YouTube TV has long been one of the leading streaming bundles for sports fans thanks to its price (which was $49.99 a month in January). However, that price was raised to $64.99 a month in June, and they’ve lost some big sports networks since then, including the Fox regional sports networks (now owned by Sinclair) and NESN. They did add NFL Network in September (and NFL RedZone for an extra fee), though, and they’re still definitely a service used by a lot of sports fans. But Wednesday night’s mega-outage was just the latest one they’ve suffered. And while they’re far from the only outlet to face outages, and while this came during #MACtion rather than the NLCS or the World Cup, it’s still awfully annoying for those depending on the service as a way to watch sports.

