Friday, March 31st

Countdown to the Semifinals

5:30 PM, ESPN socials/app/YouTube

Christine Williamson, Terrika Foster-Brasby

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special

6 PM, ESPN/ESPN2

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck

#3 LSU vs #1 Virginia Tech

7 PM, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe

ESPN2/ESPN+: The Bird and Taurasi Show (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi)

ESPN+: Beyond the Rim (aerial view, enhanced stats, standard feed)

ESPN+: On the Rail (rail cam with natural sound)

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Debbie Antonelli, Krista Blunk

#1 South Carolina vs #2 Iowa

9 PM, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe

ESPN2/ESPN+: The Bird and Taurasi Show (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi)

ESPN+: Beyond the Rim (aerial view, enhanced stats, standard feed)

ESPN+: On the Rail (rail cam with natural sound)

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Debbie Antonelli, Krista Blunk

Sunday, April 2nd

Countdown to the Championship

2 PM, ESPN socials/app/YouTube

Christine Williamson, Terrika Foster-Brasby

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special

2:30 PM, ABC/ESPN2

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck

#1 South Carolina/#2 Iowa vs #3 LSU/#1 Virginia Tech

3:30 PM, ABC/ESPN3/ESPN+

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe

ESPN2/ESPN+: The Bird and Taurasi Show (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi)

ESPN+: Beyond the Rim (aerial view, enhanced stats, standard feed)

ESPN+: On the Rail (rail cam with natural sound)

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Debbie Antonelli, Krista Blunk