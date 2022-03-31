Saturday, April 3
THE FINAL FOUR, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
March Madness Returns!, CBS 2 p.m.
At the Final Four, TBS 3 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis, Bobby Hurley
The Final Four Show, TBS 4 p.m.
Main set: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith
Additional set: Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis, Candace Parker
The Final Four: National Semifinals, TBS 6 p.m.
TBS: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery & Tracy Wolfson; Gene Steratore (rules analyst)
Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, Clark Kellogg
Kansas vs. Villanova, TBS/TNT/truTV 6:09 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Duke, TBS/TNT/truTV TBD (40 minutes after the first game)
Monday, April 4
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Championship Central, TBS 7 p.m.
Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith
Kansas/Villanova vs North Carolina/Duke, TBS/TNT/truTV 9 p.m.
TBS: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery & Tracy Wolfson; Gene Steratore (rules analyst)
Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, Clark Kellogg
