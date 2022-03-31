Saturday, April 3

THE FINAL FOUR, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

March Madness Returns!, CBS 2 p.m.

At the Final Four, TBS 3 p.m.

Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis, Bobby Hurley

The Final Four Show, TBS 4 p.m.

Main set: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith

Additional set: Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis, Candace Parker

The Final Four: National Semifinals, TBS 6 p.m.

TBS: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery & Tracy Wolfson; Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, Clark Kellogg

Kansas vs. Villanova, TBS/TNT/truTV 6:09 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Duke, TBS/TNT/truTV TBD (40 minutes after the first game)

Monday, April 4

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Championship Central, TBS 7 p.m.

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith

Kansas/Villanova vs North Carolina/Duke, TBS/TNT/truTV 9 p.m.

TBS: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery & Tracy Wolfson; Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, PJ Carlesimo, Clark Kellogg

