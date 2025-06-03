Screengrab via ESPN

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter created a viral moment of controversy Monday night during an NCAA regional game against Tennessee.

In the fourth inning of the game between the Demon Deacons and Volunteers in the Knoxville regional, Tennessee led Wake Forest 6-2. It was then that Walter was captured on camera in the dugout appearing to mouth “f*cking f****t” with Tennessee’s Andrew Fischer in the batter’s box.

Fischer then proceeded to hit a home run in the same at bat. The Vols would go on to win by an 11-5 scoreline.

Wake Forest’s coach said some not-so-nice words towards Andrew Fischer and then Fischer proceeded to hit a nuke. Aura. pic.twitter.com/G0qWQg3Roi — Kerry Williams (@kerrywilliams_) June 3, 2025

It’s always an inexact science to attempt lip-reading off of seeing something on television. Just recently WNBA star Brittney Griner was caught on the bench mouthing a profanity and online bad actors quickly jumped to the conclusion that she was trashing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. However, it was quickly put to rest as it became clear Griner was most likely saying something else and the world moved on. (Except for Skip Bayless, apparently.)

In this case though, Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie and Tom Walter released statements on Tuesday morning that seem to acknowledge and admit that the baseball coach did indeed use the slur. Walter apologized and took some responsibility (even though he claims not to remember it?) and Currie remarked that he was “both surprised and deeply disappointed” in the coach’s actions.

Statements from Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie & Head Baseball Coach Tom Walter pic.twitter.com/PM9fv9eEIl — Wake Forest Demon Deacons (@DemonDeacons) June 3, 2025

Walter’s statement as released by Wake Forest says, “I am very sorry for the outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused. I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of the program. Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”

“I am both surprised and deeply disappointed in our head baseball coach Tom Walter for his outburst during last night’s baseball game. I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address the incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference,” said Currie.

There is no indication of any action taken by Wake Forest against Tom Walter at this point for his comments and it remains to be seen if the university acts further. Walter has been the head baseball coach with the Demon Deacons since 2009.

Walter’s words were bad enough, but the fact that it comes at the beginning of Pride Month made it all the more disappointing. While the apology is a first and needed step, it would have been nice to see Walter and Wake Forest take responsibility for the specific harm done in what was said.