The passing of famed broadcaster Vin Scully at 94 this August led to many tributes. Some of those included salutes from the Dodgers, networks, and individual broadcasters. Scully’s alma mater, New York City’s Fordham University, has honored him in the past (including with the annual Vin Scully award, presented to ESPN/MSG’s Mike Breen this year, and with the 2011 induction of Scully into the Fordham Hall of Honor), but they’re now taking that to a new level.

The Rams announced this week that Scully’s estate donated $1 million each to Fordham and associated high school Fordham Prep (where he also went). As part of that announcement, they unveiled several tributes they’re planning to Scully, including that their baseball press box will now be The Vin Scully Memorial Press Box. Here’s more on that from that release:

One of the most beloved alumni in the storied history of Fordham University, Vin Scully, FCRH ’49, has made one final gift to his alma mater. On Oct. 31, Fordham President Tania Tetlow accepted a posthumous donation of $1 million from the broadcasting legend’s estate. Scully also gifted $1 million to Fordham Prep. …”Vin Scully was more than just a voice; he was an institution and a true master of his craft,” said Athletic Director Ed Kull, who was also on hand to accept the donation. “The impact he made on not only baseball, but the entire sports media industry, is humbling. His story, with his Fordham and Bronx roots, continues to inspire our Rams and the entire Fordham family.” Shortly after, Kull made public his plans to honor the legacy of a true Fordham legend. The press box at Houlihan Park at Jack Coffey Field, the baseball home of the Rams, will be dedicated this spring as the Vin Scully Memorial Press Box. Scully played outfield for Fordham before beginning his broadcasting career.

Beyond the press box dedication, the school will also establish the Vin Scully Ring of Honor in their Rose Hill Gym, recognizing alumni who have excelled in sports broadcasting and journalism. Scully will be the first inductee. And the school also plans to set up a Vin Scully Memorabilia Museum with items from his life and career, which should be an interesting visit for many. It’s cool to see Fordham continue to honor Scully’s career this way.

