Tim Corbin doesn’t give a rat’s ass about your questions.

The Vanderbilt head coach made that abundantly clear after his team fell to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, setting up the possibility of a do-or-die nightcap against Wright State. That hypothetical turned out to be meaningless, as the No. 1 overall seed was sent packing before dinner, bounced unceremoniously by Wright State on Sunday afternoon.

Vandy’s season ended in abject disappointment. But before that final curtain dropped, Corbin seemed increasingly irritated by the postgame line of questioning following the 3-2 loss to Louisville, the eventual Nashville Regional champs.

Tim Corbin heated after regional loss to Louisville 😳 pic.twitter.com/HDfT2LqEtN — Vandy Recruiting 𝕏 (@VandyRcruits) June 1, 2025

He was asked about the possibility of playing again later the next evening, a scenario that obviously never came to pass. After Vanderbilt’s 5-4 loss to Wright State, Louisville turned around and blanked the Raiders 6-0 to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

So, it’s no wonder why Corbin didn’t give a “rat’s ass.”

A few seconds later, Aria Gerson, who covers Vanderbilt baseball for The Tennessean, asked what the issue was with the offense in Saturday night’s loss. The Commodores had just scratched across two runs on five hits, left eight men on base, and struck out 10 times. After a pregnant pause, Corbin merely offered that his team hadn’t scored enough runs.

Which, while technically true, didn’t really answer the spirit of the question.

“Issue?” he asked.

“Human.”

“It felt different from the last couple of weeks, when…” Gerson tried to follow up.

“You play playoff baseball, Aria? I mean, it’s tough pitching on both sides,” Corbin interrupted. “We’re pitching hard. They’re pitching hard. Two good teams. You realize that, right? These are good pitchers on the mound. These are battles. We just didn’t win the battle. Don’t go searching like for a lot of ancillary bullsh*t. It’s just, we didn’t get the hit.”

And Vanderbilt didn’t get the hit during Sunday’s elimination game, either.

Here’s the thing: it wasn’t a difficult question. If anything, it was an opportunity. A chance to explain what went wrong. Were they too passive early in counts? Were they pressing? Was Louisville’s staff doing something that threw off timing? Were the at-bats poor? Were they guessing wrong?

Any of those would’ve been valid answers.

We get that a coach wants to protect his players. That’s part of the job. But when the No. 1 seed in the entire NCAA Tournament faceplants in their own regional, there are going to be questions. Fair ones. And it might be better to answer them truthfully than condescendingly.

The reporter did nothing wrong here. We’ve seen coaches call out other coaches during this tournament already, and now we’ve seen one bristle at a reporter for asking a fair question.

If that’s how Tim Corbin wanted to handle the moment, that’s his choice. But it’s fair to expect more from one of college baseball’s most respected figures.