Joe Fisher’s weekly Vanderbilt coach’s show this week was already different, as it took place with new interim football coach Todd Fitch.

But the longtime voice of the Commodores was clearly not himself, to the point that the show was stopped prematurely. Days later, Fisher took to Twitter to announce his resignation:

Fisher went on to note that he’s entering a rehab facility:

Fisher concluded his Twitter statement by noting that his resignation wasn’t the outcome he really wanted:

The Tennessean had more information on what exactly happened on Monday’s coach’s show, which apparently included slurred speech and repeated questions:

Vanderbilt play-by-play broadcaster Joe Fisher announced he had resigned and entered a rehab facility after an awkward appearance on the Commodores’ coaches show Monday night.

Fisher’s speech was slurred, and he repeated versions of the same question to interim football coach Todd Fitch on ESPN 102.5 The Game. The weekly hour-long show was pulled off the air after about 40 minutes.

As Fisher noted, he’s been the voice of Vanderbilt athletics for 23 years.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee tweeted this statement of support:

Addiction is a serious thing. Hopefully Fisher gets the help and treatment that he’s seeking.

[Tennessean/image via Vanderbilt University)

