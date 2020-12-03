Joe Fisher’s weekly Vanderbilt coach’s show this week was already different, as it took place with new interim football coach Todd Fitch.

But the longtime voice of the Commodores was clearly not himself, to the point that the show was stopped prematurely. Days later, Fisher took to Twitter to announce his resignation:

I have had the honor of being the Voice of the Commodores for 23 years. Recently I went on the air representing Vanderbilt at a time when I should not have. I was unacceptable to me and to the university. I write this to tell you two things. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

Fisher went on to note that he’s entering a rehab facility:

First, as of this morning I am checking myself into a rehab facility to address an issue I've struggled with for a long time. As a result I will be off the grid and out of pocket for a while. Second, I have resigned my position at Vanderbilt effective immediately. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

Fisher concluded his Twitter statement by noting that his resignation wasn’t the outcome he really wanted:

I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be. I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down. Joe — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

The Tennessean had more information on what exactly happened on Monday’s coach’s show, which apparently included slurred speech and repeated questions:

Vanderbilt play-by-play broadcaster Joe Fisher announced he had resigned and entered a rehab facility after an awkward appearance on the Commodores’ coaches show Monday night. Fisher’s speech was slurred, and he repeated versions of the same question to interim football coach Todd Fitch on ESPN 102.5 The Game. The weekly hour-long show was pulled off the air after about 40 minutes.

As Fisher noted, he’s been the voice of Vanderbilt athletics for 23 years.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee tweeted this statement of support:

We appreciate your service @joefishervu and will never forget the great moments and memories shared with Commodore Nation. We now applaud your courage. Focus on what matters most & take great care of yourself on this journey. We wish you all the best. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) December 3, 2020

Addiction is a serious thing. Hopefully Fisher gets the help and treatment that he’s seeking.

