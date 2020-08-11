Former Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green head coach Urban Meyer is currently known for his college football analyst role on Fox Sports with Big Noon Kickoff, plus on Big Ten Network. That led to some interesting conversation around a Big Ten Network spot he did Tuesday following the conference’s postponement of fall sports. And, strangely enough, most of those conversations weren’t about anything Meyer said, but rather about the shirtless man who showed up in a mirror in his shot, and about the reaction he had (seen above) to the interloper.

Urban Meyer shares your concern about the shirtless guy lingering around him while he’s doing a live interview pic.twitter.com/rSCAlDEgO0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2020

That is certainly an unusual thing to see in an interview with a former head coach and current studio analyst. And while it isn’t unprecedented to see unusual things show up on interviewees’ videoconferencing setups at this point (see Mike Vrabel’s kids or Bill Belichick’s dog), this was still a little out of the norm. And it led to quite a funny expression from Meyer, as seen below:

And here’s how this looked earlier in the clip:

So, that’s pretty funny overall. And it may raise some questions about why Meyer has either Randy from Trailer Park Boys or Bret Bielema hanging around in his shots.