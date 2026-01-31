Auburn and Phillip Marshall Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Phillip Marshall, a two-time wo Alabama Sportswriter of the Year who covered Auburn athletics for decades, has died at the age of 76.

The news was first announced by Auburn Undercover, the outlet he most recently worked for.

Marshall, whose journalism career began in 1969, worked as an editor and writer for The Decatur Dailythe Montgomery Advertiser, and Auburn Undercover, and, most notably, spent 17 years at The Huntsville Times, covering the SEC as a whole, including Auburn and Alabama.

Along with being named Alabama Sportswriter of the Year twice, he was also named a “legend” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2022.

Marshall was born to be in the business as the son of Benny Marshall, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and won Alabama Sportswriter of the Year 10 times.

“Marshall covered all Auburn sports with integrity, professionalism, and tact, and was beloved by all he worked with and around,” wrote Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King. “He commanded a presence in any media setting, and always met his colleagues, coaches, and players with a warm smile and usually a quip and a chuckle.”

As the news of Marshall’s passing spread across social media, tributes poured in from colleagues, peers, and those he’d covered during his storied career.

