Phillip Marshall, a two-time wo Alabama Sportswriter of the Year who covered Auburn athletics for decades, has died at the age of 76.

The news was first announced by Auburn Undercover, the outlet he most recently worked for.

Marshall, whose journalism career began in 1969, worked as an editor and writer for The Decatur Daily, the Montgomery Advertiser, and Auburn Undercover, and, most notably, spent 17 years at The Huntsville Times, covering the SEC as a whole, including Auburn and Alabama.

Along with being named Alabama Sportswriter of the Year twice, he was also named a “legend” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2022.

Marshall was born to be in the business as the son of Benny Marshall, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and won Alabama Sportswriter of the Year 10 times.

“Marshall covered all Auburn sports with integrity, professionalism, and tact, and was beloved by all he worked with and around,” wrote Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King. “He commanded a presence in any media setting, and always met his colleagues, coaches, and players with a warm smile and usually a quip and a chuckle.”

As the news of Marshall’s passing spread across social media, tributes poured in from colleagues, peers, and those he’d covered during his storied career.

Legendary Auburn sportswriter Phillip Marshall passes away. A friend and Auburn Legend! He loved the players and his job Glad he got to see our basketball program become competitive again! May his memory be a blessing https://t.co/CYmJojCGxy — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) January 30, 2026

Phillip Marshall is synonymous with Auburn. I can’t imagine a football season without PMarsh reporting on the Tigers. So good as a reporter, a coach once joked Phillip must have surveillance cameras in the athletics department. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/Layt5ppvFW — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 30, 2026

Phillip was determined to cover Auburn basketball’s run last season. I’m so glad he did, because he and I spent almost every day together for a month. After the Final Four, he put his hand on my shoulder and said, “It’s been a pleasure, my friend.” Rest in peace, P-Marsh. Lucky… pic.twitter.com/nZibZYYcYN — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) January 31, 2026

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Phillip Marshall – a master storyteller who loved college athletics and the folks who lived it – from before the 2013 SEC championship game pic.twitter.com/5GOHWwLXCg — Shelly Poe (@shellypoe) January 31, 2026

Legend probably doesn’t do it justice — the beacon of Auburn media Phillip was the best of the best, and he’ll be dearly missed Praying for the Marshall family https://t.co/nS69pMHRsT — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) January 30, 2026

A true legend. Everyone in the business had a Phillip Marshall story. He will be missed. https://t.co/8IzY7i3mQR — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 30, 2026