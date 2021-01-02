Trevor Lawrence’s career as the quarterback of the Clemson Tigers almost certainly came to a close on Saturday in a 49-28 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was a disappointing end to a stellar college football career. However, the indignities didn’t end when the final whistle was blown.

Lawrence was talking about the game during his post-game press conference on Zoom when someone on the call who thought they were muted decided to chime in with some concerns about Lawrence’s wispy mustache.

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless? pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

“Poor Trevor needs to shave his stache.”

You can see the realization of what was said appear on Lawrence’s face and, to his credit, he works through all of his thoughts and feelings on facial hair matters while composing himself and responding with a simple “thank you” and a smile.

On one hand, the unknown mustache critic kinda has a point. The look isn’t quite there for Trevor yet. Normally clean-shaven, Lawrence has had several dalliances with facial hair during the season, but it seems like he needs some time to develop.

Lawrence can move on from the disappointment of the game and his stache critique and focus his efforts on the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick and all signs point to them picking Lawrence there. If that happens, he’s going to be competing with Gardner Minshew. And if winning the starting job comes down to which one of them has better facial hair, Lawrence is in a world of trouble.

[Yahoo!]