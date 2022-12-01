Tom Herman will not be calling college football games next season because he’s heading back to the sidelines.

Per The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Herman will be the new head coach at Florida Atlantic, replacing Willie Taggart.

Former Texas & Houston coach Tom Herman has been hired as FAU’s new coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Herman was 54-22 in 6 seasons – 32-18 at Texas & 22-4 at UH. Herman’s teams were perfect 5-0 in bowl games, including 2 New Year’s 6 bowls — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2022

Herman was announced as part of CBS Sports Network’s college football coverage in August. He worked a handful of games this season, most of which were Mountain West games with Carter Blackburn.

The coaching to broadcasting back to coaching route has been followed by many before Herman, and will be followed by many after him. Urban Meyer perfected this art, going from Florida to ESPN to Ohio State to Fox to the Jacksonville Jaguars back to Fox over the course of a decade. Chip Kelly and Jim Mora recently took broadcasting detours between coaching jobs on the college side, while Bruce Arians did it on the NFL side. Dan Mullen is still in his broadcasting phase, having joined ESPN over the summer.