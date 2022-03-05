In many ways, it’s a remarkable world where it’s possible to get an up-to-the-minute score from almost any game on a variety of phone apps. And most of the time, those scores are completely accurate. That makes the glitches that do happen funnier by comparison, especially when they lead to an absurd score (something we also see on broadcasts from time to time). That was the case with the North Texas Mean Green – University of Texas-El Paso Miners men’s basketball game Saturday, where theScore’s app briefly showed UTEP leading 210-15:

Damn, impressive first 14 minutes from UTEP ? pic.twitter.com/cuAaGHpdHG — Slams Casino (@SlamsCasino) March 5, 2022

UTEP REALLY PUTTING IN WORK! pic.twitter.com/3llIHu21Io — ThePlugSportBets (@WePluggedInn) March 5, 2022

The app corrected itself before long, but that’s still funny to see. And it’s maybe funnier with the context of North Texas being 23-4 heading into this versus UTEP’s 17-12 mark; the Mean Green were also a five-point road favorite. But the Miners started this game with a remarkable 17-2 run, and led 35-21 at the half. (Interestingly enough, there was no point where North Texas had 15 points, so the screenshot score above is wrong for both teams; there were moments at 21-14, 23-14, and 23-16, but no 21-15, so this wasn’t just an extra zero.) They’re currently ahead 62-51, so North Texas has closed that gap a little bit. It’s unfortunate they couldn’t fully hang onto that 195-point lead.

