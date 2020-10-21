Yet another conference is adding Friday games to their football schedule this fall. The Pac-12 is the latest to join the party, announcing eight Friday games over five consecutive weeks, beginning on November 13th. Notably, all of these games will air across the networks of ESPN and Fox.

And here’s the Friday schedule in text form. All times Pacific.

November 13th: Utah at UCLA, 7:30 PM, FS1

November 20th: UCLA at Oregon, 7:30 PM, ESPN

November 27th: Stanford at California, 1 PM, Fox

November 27th: Oregon at Oregon State, 12:30, 4, or 7;30 PM, ABC or ESPN

November 27th: Washington at Washington State, 12:30, 4, or 7;30 PM, ABC or ESPN

December 4th: Washington State at USC, 6:30 or 7:30 PM, FS1

December 11th: Arizona State at Arizona, 4:30 PM, ESPN

December 11th: Utah at Colorado, 6:30 PM, FS1

By my count, all 12 Pac-12 teams are involved in Friday night games, with UCLA, Oregon, Washington State, and Utah all appearing twice.

The Big Ten and Mountain West also announced Friday games this month, which is creating some doubleheaders across the schedule. On November 13th, the Utah-UCLA game will follow Iowa-Minnesota on FS1. A week later, UCLA-Oregon follows Syracuse-Louisville on ESPN. Black Friday, November 27th, features no fewer than 14 games from the ACC, American, Big Ten, Big 12, MAC, Mountain West, and Pac-12.

With the MAC taking over Tuesdays and Wednesdays in November, it’s really going to be possible to watch football every day of the month, isn’t it?