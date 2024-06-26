Photo Credit: Texas A&M Athletics on YouTube

The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Jim Schlossnagle came up just short in their winner-take-all Game 3 matchup on Monday night in the College World Series Championship Finals against the Tennessee Volunteers. And contrary to Schlossnagle’s postgame press conference, the program has now lost even more than the game.

After the game, Schlossnagle was asked about his future at Texas A&M by Aggies reporter Richard Zane of TexAgs.com. He was immediately quite upset by the question, calling the reporter “selfish” for asking these kinds of questions immediately after their season had come to an end.

Not only that, but Schlossnagle declared that he took the job at Texas A&M to “never take another job again.”

“Yeah, I mean I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” said Schlossnagle. “But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that. That would be like you asking (Braden) Montgomery if he is going to sign in the draft.

“I understand that you have to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job. I have given every ounce of my soul to this job. And I have given this job every single ounce I can give it. Write that!”

"I gave up a big part of my life to come take this [Texas A&M] job, and I've poured every ounce of my soul into this job, and I've given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. Write that!" -Jim Schlossnagle on his interest in the Texas job opening #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Kre7JqU0D5 — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) June 25, 2024

You would assume that after this kind of statement where Schlossnagle clearly said that he is committed to the Texas A&M program, this would mean that he has zero interest in any other job.

Instead, it was reported on Tuesday by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports that Schlossnagle has completely backtracked on these comments, taking the head coaching job of A&M’s in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns.

BREAKING: Texas A&M's Jim Schlossnagle is expected to be the next head coach at Texas, @PeteNakos_ confirms🤘https://t.co/fiUJMYaj1D pic.twitter.com/S3Cu19F4F7 — On3 (@On3sports) June 25, 2024

This has to raise a very obvious question given just how quickly this decision was made after Monday’s postgame press conference. Did Schlossnagle already know that he was going to take the Texas job when answering Richard Zane’s question?

It sure seems that way. And if so, Schlossnagle certainly owes Zane an apology for calling him out for what we know now was a very justified question.

Many sports media members shared this sentiment on social media, offering praise to Zane for asking the obvious question while also bashing Schlossnagle for what was seemingly a very disingenuous answer.

The 1st thing Jim Schlossnagle should do is pick up the phone and apologize to this reporter. He acted like the question was so out of line when he probably knew he was already taking #Texas job. In less than 24 hours he is the new Texas Coach. https://t.co/jN87M8Mry1 — 102.7 The Game ESPN Owensboro (@1027TheGame) June 26, 2024

This is a legendary garbage answer by Jim Schlossnagle. Character matters. https://t.co/kMXgF1JOPY — Ben Stanfield (@Ben_Stanfield) June 26, 2024

This Jim Schlossnagle thing is exactly why media should NEVER shy away from asking “the question” and why fans need to stop being idiots about it when they do. — College Football Lounge (@CFBLounge) June 26, 2024

Schlossnagle could have said: "Look, we just lost the national championship. This is about my players, our fans and Texas A&M. There'll be a time to address your question, but that time is not now." — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 25, 2024

Schlossnagle offered a statement on Tuesday night about his decision to leave for the Texas job, thanking the fanbase for “an incredible experience” during his three years at Texas A&M.

“I would like to thank General Welsh, Trev Alberts, and the 12th Man for an incredible experience during my time at Texas A&M,” said Schlossnagle in the statement shared by Texas A&M Athletics on X. Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my career as a college baseball coach. The run to the National Championship game was truly a remarkable one this year, and I will savor the memories and true friendships I have made there for a lifetime.”

Statement from Jim Schlossnagle: “I would like to thank General Welsh, Trev Alberts and the 12th Man for an incredible experience during my time at Texas A&M. Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my… — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 26, 2024

[On3 Sports on X, Jeff Jones on X]