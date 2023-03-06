CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery should be announcing the broadcaster lineup for the 2023 NCAA Tournament this week (fingers crossed), but at least one team will reportedly be changing this tournament.

Per the New York Post, Reggie Miller will be replaced by Stan Van Gundy for this year’s tournament. The decision was reportedly made by Miller.

In recent years, Miller has worked with Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner. He didn’t work the 2021 tournament, which was held in a regional bubble in Indiana.

The Post reports that Van Gundy for Miller is expected to be a direct swap, with him joining Harlan and Bonner. The Harlan/Bonner/Miller trio has been highly rated by AA’s readers in our (somewhat) annual rankings, placing second of eight teams in 2018 and third of eight teams (by a hair) in 2019. In 2021, Harlan and Bonner ranked second of ten teams.

For the final time, the top broadcast team for this year’s tournament will be Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery. Nantz is stepping down from the tournament after 2023, and will be succeeded as the lead voice by Ian Eagle. The futures of Hill, Raftery, and long-time Eagle broadcast partner Jim Spanarkel are currently unknown.

[New York Post]