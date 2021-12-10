A FS1 remote broadcast for Texas-Seton Hall drew a lot of criticism.
There’s long been a push for cutting down on the costs of producing live games for television, but that’s become particularly apparent lately. Whether it’s with questionable production trucks for Pac-12 games or questionable cameras for MLS matches or with the general uptick in remote broadcasts (which were happening even before COVID-19, and since then have often been framed as a pandemic safety measure, but that’s not always accurate), there’s a lot going on that’s provoked complaints from viewers used to higher standards. The latest discussion here comes around the No. 23 (AP) Seton Hall Pirates’ 64-60 men’s basketball home win over the No. 7 Texas Longhorns Thursday, a game broadcast on FS1, but a game that featured remote announcers, no on-screen shot clock for the first half, and many other problems. Here’s some of the commentary on that:

At this point in time, remote broadcasts are probably not going away entirely. But they do often come with a significant decline in quality from announcers unable to see what’s happening in the building apart from TV feeds, to say nothing of what happens when a camera feed is lost. And the pandemic excuses really don’t play at this point; yes, absolutely, there are still concerns with having people gather together, including at sporting events, but all broadcast networks have made it very clear that they’ll take the risk of sending in-person announcers when they deem it worth it. So, at this point, it’s really a discussion about which games deserve the superior in-person announcer treatment. And it’s curious that Fox Sports decided not to do that for a ranked-on-ranked Texas-Seton Hall matchup.

