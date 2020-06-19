ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff’s passing at 34 last December following battles with pneumonia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma touched a lot of people. Aschoff impacted many during his time as a student at Florida, during his work for the Gainesville Sun after graduation, and during his work with ESPN from 2011 on. He was particularly known for covering the SEC, so it’s fitting that that conference has now announced they’ll add a yearly communications internship in his honor, which will see the selected intern work in partnership with both the conference and with ESPN/SEC Network:

NEWS | @SEC has announced it will introduce a new internship in communications in honor of the late Edward Aschoff, a reporter for @ESPN and graduate of @UF, who died in December at the age of 34.https://t.co/6BYL4mqyfi — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 19, 2020

Here’s more on this internship from that release:

The Edward Aschoff SEC Digital Communications Intern will work in partnership with the Southeastern Conference and ESPN’s digital content team at the SEC Network. …”We are pleased to be able to remember Edward Aschoff in an important way that will reflect his priorities of sharing knowledge and developing connections with the next generation of communications professionals,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We will long remember Ed for his infectious smile and his tireless work ethic, for being a superior journalist but an even better person. My thanks go to his fiancee’ Katy Berteau and his family for sharing Ed with us and allowing us to remember him in a significant way.” …”We’re honored the SEC chose this wonderful way to honor Edward’s legacy,” said Rob King, ESPN senior vice president and editor-at-large, ESPN content. “Our profound sorrow over Ed’s sudden passing is constantly soothed by memories of his intellect, talent and generosity. This internship gives those who knew and cared for Ed further comfort that the significance of his life will never be forgotten. He was deeply invested in the future of the industry, and passionate about sharing his experiences with the next generation of sports professionals. We’re so grateful.” …The SEC Digital Communications Intern will be responsible for publishing content to the conference’s official website, SECSports.com and will entail editorial production duties in written, graphical and multimedia content, as well as data management and quality control of various administrative elements on the platform.

This feels like a fitting way to honor Aschoff, and to help more students find ways to get involved in the sports industry. And it’s good to see something carrying Aschoff’s name and honoring his memory. He had a remarkable career, especially at ESPN, and drew high praise from colleagues and competitors. This is a nice way to spread recognition and remembrance of him.

[SEC]