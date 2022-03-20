Following their 79-51 victory over Richmond on Saturday, the Providence Friars are in the Sweet 16. It’s the first time the Priors have gone this deep into the NCAA Tournament since 1997 when they reached the Elite Eight.

That year, Providence was led by Austin Croshere and God Shammgod on the floor. Rex Chapman mentioned Shammgod in his analysis, adding “Rest in Peace, Pete Gillen,” paying tribute to the coach of that 1997 team.

That’s a lovely tribute. But there’s one slight problem that being sticklers, can’t be ignored.

So…Fact Check: Pete Gillen isn’t dead. https://t.co/X4DlvUxd5z — Jake Hatch (Yawk) “I need ammunition, not a ride.” (@JacobCHatch) March 20, 2022

Well, that is quite the snafu.

To his credit, Chapman had some fun at his own expense after finding out that Gillen is still alive.

It’s a great day! Pete’s alive.? — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

Don’t do drugs. — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

He also clarified that he was thinking of former Xavier coach Skip Prosser, who passed away in 2007.

Skip Prosser was where my head was. Xavier connection maybe. Lol — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

Given that Gillen also coached at Xavier — a school whose basketball program was also in the news on Saturday — it does make sense.

Adding to the humor of the situation, Gillen is not only alive but works for the CBS Sports Network — the same network that broadcasts March Madness — analyzing basketball games.

We can only hope that Mr. Gillen has a sense of humor on the matter. Turning on a basketball game only to learn of your own death has to be a little disconcerting.

[No Context College Basketball]