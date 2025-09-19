Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman broke a bombshell story Thursday involving the Wofford men’s basketball program and six players who were deemed ineligible by NCAA bylaws.

Early Friday, the NCAA disputed that report. By Friday afternoon, all the players had reportedly been reinstated.

Goodman’s report, which appeared on On3 as part of its new content partnership with Field of 68, states that”six Wofford players have been deemed ineligible by Wofford according to NCAA bylaws due to a communications issue involving off-campus housing that ultimately resulted in the firing of head coach Dwight Perry and associate head coach Tysor Anderson last week.”

The offending issue was related to meal plans that the six players, all of whom transferred to Wofford this offseason, continued using despite renting off-campus housing after their promised on-campus housing situation failed to materialize. Anderson reportedly paid the rent for that off-campus housing as well.

In several instances in the article, Goodman goes out of his way to make it clear that the NCAA itself did not ban the players, but that the school itself took the action due to NCAA bylaws. However, Mark Peper, an attorney who spoke with Goodman as a representative of some of the players, stated that the players were informed on September 17 that the NCAA deemed them ineligible due to “impermissible benefits” ranging in cost from $84 to $108.

In a separate interview with WYFF’s Marc Whiteman, Peper stated that using the meal plans violated Wofford bylaws, not NCAA rules, and that the players were never informed that the plans could not be used.

A day after that report, the NCAA made the unusual move of responding to an article about it on social media. In response to an X post from Goodman sharing the post, the governing body said in no uncertain terms that the reporting was incorrect.

“This is not accurate, the NCAA did not suspend student-athletes at this school and did not take any action against any athletic department personnel at this school, they wrote on X.

Goodman didn’t respond directly but did reshare an X post from Marc Isenberg, who thought this was all a matter of semantics.

“The NCAA’s claim is technically accurate, but it’s also semantics,” Isenberg wrote. “Typically, schools facing NCAA infractions suspend athletes but do so in consultation with NCAA staffers. NCAA bylaws create an incentive for schools to take action, even if it means sacrificing athletes.”

Friday afternoon, Goodman provided an update stating that all Wofford players deemed ineligible have been reinstated.

“All players reinstated. No suspensions, no penalties, no repayment,” Peper said, via Goodman.

That sounds like good news for the players, but there’s still the tricky aspect that head coach Dwight Perry and associate head coach Tysor Anderson were fired over this ordeal. If it turns out there were no infractions, will they regain their jobs? Especially when, according to Peper, all six of those players transferred to the school specifically to play for those coaches and have made it clear they want to see them re-hired.

A messy situation at Wofford gets a little bit of cleanup, but it still has a ways to go.