Stanford-Oregon is airing on ABC, and the picture quality (or lack thereof) has been a big topic of conversation.

Watching it on my laptop, it definitely gives an “off” feel; mostly observable on the main field camera, but definitely not great overall. Players just feel kind of blurry; that main angle is sort of like an old ESPN3 stream.

It’s probably even more noticeable on bigger screens, and some people have definitely noticed. Tim Burke weighed in with an educated guess and some comparison photos:

That’s small comfort, though, to people watching, many of whom aren’t thrilled with a broadcast quality that makes the game hard to follow.

It’s unfortunate for a fairly high-profile contest, but sometimes this is just what happens, whether it’s caused by accidental malfunctions or a limit of resources.

