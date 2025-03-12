A glossy poster of Paul Finebaum highlighting his journalistic achievements as a University of Tennessee alumnus hangs in a lower floor of the Communications Building. Credit: John Shearer/Shopper News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Student reporters are the lifeblood of college athletics, and few in the industry recognize that better than Texas Longhorns head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer — and Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum, the unmistakable voice of ESPN’s SEC coverage, has built a reputation as a sharp-tongued, no-nonsense broadcaster on The Paul Finebaum Show and the SEC Network. At 69, he’s not exactly known for his warmth, but when it comes to elevating student journalists, no one in the business hands out opportunities quite like him.

Finebaum made sure to carve out time on his show Monday to highlight Schaefer’s appreciation for student journalists, providing an even bigger platform for the moment.

In a clip that’s now gone viral across social media, Schaefer recognized reporters from The Daily Texan who drove over 16 hours to cover the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Their commitment not only earned Schaefer’s praise but caught Finebaum’s attention, too. Never one to overlook the significance of student media, he made sure the moment got the spotlight it deserved on his show.

Finebaum also highlighted Schaefer’s reputation for taking care of his people, which he’s been praised for throughout his career.

“It’s a true story; I didn’t expect to share this,” Finebaum began. “But, when I got my first job, [a] head basketball coach in the SEC was one of my references and helped me get the job. I got a job in Louisiana, and Dale Brown, who was the head coach at LSU, and someone I had met while covering LSU as a student reporter for Tennessee. I got to meet him, and he befriended me. Those things are very valuable. I owe Dale to this day for getting me into this crazy profession.”

Finebaum’s admission opened the floodgates for others to do the same.

Schaefer and Finebaum didn’t just acknowledge student journalists — they amplified them. In an industry that often overlooks the next generation, their support reminds them that talent and hard work don’t go unnoticed.

Student reporters matter. And those who invest in them help shape the future of sports media.

