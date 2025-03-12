Credit: John Shearer/Shopper News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Student reporters are the lifeblood of college athletics, and few in the industry recognize that better than Texas Longhorns head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer — and Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum, the unmistakable voice of ESPN’s SEC coverage, has built a reputation as a sharp-tongued, no-nonsense broadcaster on The Paul Finebaum Show and the SEC Network. At 69, he’s not exactly known for his warmth, but when it comes to elevating student journalists, no one in the business hands out opportunities quite like him.

Finebaum made sure to carve out time on his show Monday to highlight Schaefer’s appreciation for student journalists, providing an even bigger platform for the moment.

In a clip that’s now gone viral across social media, Schaefer recognized reporters from The Daily Texan who drove over 16 hours to cover the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Their commitment not only earned Schaefer’s praise but caught Finebaum’s attention, too. Never one to overlook the significance of student media, he made sure the moment got the spotlight it deserved on his show.

Texas WBB @CoachVic_UT showing appreciation for student journalists from the @thedailytexan who drove 16 hours to cover the SEC Tournament pic.twitter.com/MVKhyFXxL8 — Jeremy Rosenthal (@jeremyrosenthal) March 10, 2025

Finebaum also highlighted Schaefer’s reputation for taking care of his people, which he’s been praised for throughout his career.

For all of the practice players whenever needed. One went on to med school. Plenty of others are in successful spots. Whatever your feelings about how he left State, he cares about his people. — Tanner Marlar (@tanner_marlar) March 10, 2025

“It’s a true story; I didn’t expect to share this,” Finebaum began. “But, when I got my first job, [a] head basketball coach in the SEC was one of my references and helped me get the job. I got a job in Louisiana, and Dale Brown, who was the head coach at LSU, and someone I had met while covering LSU as a student reporter for Tennessee. I got to meet him, and he befriended me. Those things are very valuable. I owe Dale to this day for getting me into this crazy profession.”

Finebaum’s admission opened the floodgates for others to do the same.

Never think people don’t notice what you’re doing. Someone’s always watching. So always give it your all and operate with the utmost professionalism. It pays off in the most unexpected ways. https://t.co/5y8eUgJk38 — PxP University (@PlayByPlayU) March 12, 2025

I usually don’t care for Finebaum, but him shining a light on student reporters is awesome. Something we all should do more. Kids like this should be given opportunities. Support your student journalist friends. Like everyone at @SBS_CU. They do great work covering CU athletics. https://t.co/VLhcCBghPf — Alex Roberts (@Arob5902) March 11, 2025

We couldn’t agree more, Paul. And thank you for the support you’ve given to student journalists here at Auburn and across the SEC! https://t.co/WNfQn2ukYz — Auburn Journalism (@AUJRNL) March 11, 2025

Getting the chance to go on Finebaum during my senior year at UK to represent @KyKernel was beyond memorable and such a great opportunity. The biggest of hat tips to the Pauls and Vic Schaefers of the world. Supporting student journalism has never been more important. https://t.co/MltYkbyGFz — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) March 11, 2025

A big shoutout to the @KyKernel reporters on the UK women’s basketball beat. Now more than two years into my role at the Herald-Leader, I’ve been consistently impressed by all the hours spent (on top of all that’s required of you all as undergrads) to do good work. Well done! https://t.co/UhV7GyBUfd — Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) March 11, 2025

Student reporters are the backbone of college sports – we couldn’t do what we do without all of the work they do. Support campus journalism. https://t.co/EZVAZFVJVE — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 11, 2025

Paul has given me the opportunity to appear twice on his show as a student journalist and has not only told us, but showed us, how much he cared about student journalism. More people in the sports world need to be like him and Coach Schaefer in regards to student journalists https://t.co/0Wuurd0Ky2 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 11, 2025

Paul is the very best in the industry at sharing his wide platform with talent — especially up and comers and outside the ESPN brand. Says a lot about who he is and what he is about from behind the mic. He has done a lot for our brands and people over the years — hope to repay… https://t.co/enBW1jxsuA — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) March 11, 2025

I wouldn’t be where I am without student journalism at The Phoenix and the countless valuable lessons learned along the way. It matters. Credit to Vic for putting the spotlight on it, and I’ve said the same to Paul the last few years for having student reporters on his show. https://t.co/aKS7hRXYca — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) March 11, 2025

Schaefer and Finebaum didn’t just acknowledge student journalists — they amplified them. In an industry that often overlooks the next generation, their support reminds them that talent and hard work don’t go unnoticed.

Student reporters matter. And those who invest in them help shape the future of sports media.