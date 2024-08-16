Credit: ESPN

Although Paul Finebaum is on a bit of a Linsanity run this offseason, unnerving head coaches and programs wherever he sees fit, the ESPN college football analyst has always told it like it is. Whether you agree with Finebaum’s methods is beyond the point. He has a character to play, and he fills the heel role quite well. But he’s always maintained a level of consistency when it comes to criticizing the NCAA, unwilling to bite his tongue or serve as the mouthpiece for the oft-embattled governing body.

With Week 0 looming, Finebaum recently appeared on the Sports Business Journal’s The Sports Media Podcast. The SEC Network host shared his unfiltered thoughts on the NCAA during a conversation with Austin Karp.

SBJ’s Karp asked Finebaum about the NCAA’s purpose and what it should actually be.

“I think originally its purpose should have been to be the gathering place and the leadership tool of college athletics,” said Finebaum. “But, I think that’s gone now. And I think right now, they basically serve as a functionary to put on events. And they do a good job (with) the basketball tournaments and the baseball tournaments and gymnastics and all the things that we enjoy.

“But, in terms of leading the sport, they are a complete failure. I don’t know if you could put the blame on the current leadership; Charlie Baker has had a very long honeymoon. You have to look in the rearview mirror at Mark Emmert. I think Mark Emmert, as the president of this league, was truly one of the biggest disasters in college athletic(s) history. He wrecked it.”

It’s not only Finebaum’s conclusion—and criticism—that has raised questions about the NCAA’s ability to navigate the complexities of modern college athletes. The challenges of athlete compensation, conference realignment, and commercialization demand a proactive and adaptable governing body. And while Baker and Co. are still in their so-called “honeymoon” period, results will be demanded sooner rather than later.

It’s not that it can’t happen. But several doubts remain that the once proud organization can rise to the challenge and reclaim its place at the helm of college athletics.

