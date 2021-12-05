The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 41-27 in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. And after the victory, Nick Saban provided another very quotable press conference.

In the past, Saban has used the term “rat poison” to describe the media’s praise of Alabama and the players. Here’s an example of that from an article of ours in 2017:

Saban was back to his grouchy approach to the media following the Crimson Tide’s 27-19 win over Texas A&M Saturday night. That score was closer than many observers would have guessed. That probably includes Saban, who didn’t seem very pleased with his team’s effort. And in his view, the media that dared to praise the No. 1 ranked and undefeated Tide was at least somewhat responsible for that. “I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys,” Saban said to reporters during his postgame press conference. “All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It’s like poison. Like rat poison.”

Well, Saban broke out the rat poison talk again on Saturday night, but this time he called the rat poison “yummy.” Alabama was a six-point underdog, and the rat poison seemingly served as motivation for Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Saban: “You guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison. The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy.”

Yummy rat poison? Okay then.