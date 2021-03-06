Earlier this year, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale spoke to AA about how he’s “totally obsessed” with raising money for the V Foundation to support research into children’s cancer treatment, calling that cause “not just a one-time thing, it’s the story of my life now.” At that point, Vitale had brought in $37 million through 15 annual galas ($7.4 million alone from the 15th one, which was held virtually in July), proceeds from his books, and more. Well, that total’s even more impressive now, with Vitale relaying on Thursday night’s Michigan-Michigan State broadcast on ESPN that Michigan State alum Matt Ishbia (a former walk-on basketball player there who was part of their 2000 title team, he’s now the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and has a Bloomberg-estimated net worth of $12 billion) has donated $1 million to the cause:

During the second half of the Michigan State-Michigan basketball game, Vitale said on the telecast that Ishbia donated $1 million to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “I’m on cloud nine,” Vitale said. “Mat said to me, ‘Dickie V, I’ve been successful, I love kids, I love helping people that want to help kids, count me in for $1 million dollars.'”

Here’s Ishbia’s tweet on this:

Proud to support your mission @DickieV! You are doing great things in the battle against cancer and proud I can help! https://t.co/YEwBqRSr2w — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) March 5, 2021

That’s cool to see, and it’s certainly a big boost for The V Foundation. If others are looking to get involved with helping them out, their donation page is here, and their page on the upcoming 16th Vitale gala is here.

[The Lansing State Journal; photo via Wikipedia]