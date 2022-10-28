ESPN’s Lee Corso will miss this Saturday’s episode of College GameDay from Jackson State “due to a health issue”, the company announced.

ESPN statement on Coach Lee Corso regarding @CollegeGameDay's Week 9 show at Jackson State pic.twitter.com/dla9oBNxEZ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 28, 2022

This will be the third episode of GameDay Corso has missed in the five Saturdays this October. He missed GameDay at Clemson October 1st, and was also not in attendance at Kansas on October 8th. Corso returned for GameDay on October 15th at Tennessee, and also traveled to Oregon last weekend.

The decision for Corso not to travel must have been a last minute one, as he was listed in ESPN’s GameDay press release posted this morning.

We wish Corso the best of health going forward, and hope he’s back on GameDay sooner rather than later.