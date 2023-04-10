The Pac-12 still doesn’t have a media rights agreement, and one of the executives that has been part of those negotiations is leaving the conference.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Pac-12 COO and Deputy Commissioner Jamie Zaninovich’s last day with the Pac-12 is Friday. Zaninovich will be joining TrailRunner, a communications firm, as their managing director.

After he departs the Pac-12, Zaninovich will consult with the conference on both their potential expansion and the ongoing media rights negotiations.

Zaninovich was the second full-time commissioner of the West Coast Conference, leaving that role in 2014 for the Pac-12.

The departure of Zaninovich may not get a lot of interest from casual fans, but the Pac-12 losing an executive that was a major part of media rights negotiations, with a deal still not signed, is quite the development. Will the conference’s talks with networks take a step forward with Zaninovich only consulting, or will they go back to square one?

