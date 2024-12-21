A Mississippi State graphic for retiring broadcaster Jim Ellis. (Mississippi State Athletics.)

The sports broadcasting world is no stranger to turnover, making it all the more remarkable when someone spends over four decades in the same role.

Jim Ellis, the long-time voice of Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball, is one such rare talent, having called the team’s games for an incredible 46 seasons. Ellis announced this week that he’s retiring ahead of the upcoming baseball season, which sparked many tributes.

Ellis broadcast 33 NCAA Regional appearances for the Bulldogs’ baseball team, plus seven SEC Tournament titles, five SEC championships, 11 trips to the College World Series and a national title. He also called Mississippi State football and men’s basketball games from 2011-17 and produced some memorable calls in that role as well.

The school honored Ellis in 2019 by dedicating their baseball radio suite at Dudy Noble Field as the Jim Ellis Broadcast Suite and the home booth as the Jim Ellis Broadcast Booth. This year, they added him to their sixth-ever Ron Polk Ring of Honor class.

Here are some quotes on Ellis from the school’s release on his retirement.

“Jim Ellis is a Mississippi State legend and an icon in sports broadcasting,” MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. “No one has been more instrumental in telling the incredible stories of Mississippi State baseball for the last 46 seasons than Jim. He is a special part of the Mississippi State family, who has devoted decades of service and love for the Bulldogs. From SEC titles to countless historic NCAA Regional and Super Regional wins, double-digit trips to Omaha and a national championship, Jim has had a front-row seat to the greatest moments in Diamond Dawg history. Congratulations to Jim on an illustrious career. While we wish him and his family the absolute best in a well-earned retirement, he will undoubtedly be missed behind the microphone.” …”Jim Ellis is synonymous with Mississippi State baseball,” MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis said. “He has connected with generations of Bulldog fans, sharing the incredible stories and most memorable moments in Diamond Dawg history. He’s made a positive impact on our program for more than 40 years, and it has been an absolute honor to work with him. We appreciate his professionalism, dedication and love for the Maroon and White, and wish him and his wife Jammie the best in retirement.” …”Words can’t describe what Jim Ellis means to Mississippi State, the fanbase, and the many former players and coaches over the last four decades,” legendary former head baseball coach Ron Polk said. “He is one of the all-time greats in baseball broadcasting history and has built an outstanding legacy. The Bulldog family tips its cap to our friend and colleague Jim on a legendary career.”

That’s an incredible run for Ellis and one overlapping with many great moments for the Bulldogs’ baseball program. He clearly touched a lot of people through his work over the years.

We wish him all the best in his retirement.