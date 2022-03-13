The Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to the finals of the Big Ten Tournament with an 80-77 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. For reasons that are best left up to the magic of the universe, the game featured multiple instances of fecal-related mention during and after the broadcast.
During the first half, Indiana and Iowa were locked in a real back-and-forth effort. With Indiana leading 22-20, CBS was cutting to commercials when announcer Jim Nantz referred to it as a “game of runs” before accidentally saying the Hawkeyes “sharted…that dead-eyed shooting of theirs.”
I can confirm Jim Nantz said "sharted" and it's funnier because he was talking about a "game of runs" (r @videowiz34) pic.twitter.com/fe7blP3H19
Hey, it happens. And that would have been worth a good chuckle if the poop-related instanced ended there.
Iowa’s “dead-eye shooting” didn’t just “shart” but it continued well into the game, eventually culminating in Jordan Bohannon’s game-winning three-pointer from way downtown (don’t tell Gus Johnson) to cement the Hawkeyes’ victory.
OMG!!! THIS IS MARCH@IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/ZehB1z63ob
Afterward, Waterloo, Iowa TV station KWWL was showing Bohannon’s post-game press conference when they included a chyron that shared just a little too much information.
Congrats @JordanBo_3 on making your game winning shit? #HawkeyeNation pic.twitter.com/6QBcA5ZOW3
Look, maybe you don’t like the fact that Jordan didn’t call bank on that three-pointer, but that’s no reason to get nasty.
Naturally, because we are all children, Bohannan received plenty of praise for his game-winning “efforts.”
Congrats @JordanBo_3 on your game winning shit! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/azZVdXAxU5
He made that game winning… shit @JordanBo_3 pic.twitter.com/F1m0ZNMohQ
Whatever you want to take away from the fact that a Big Ten basketball game was loaded with this many butt-related references, that’s up to you.