There have been some fun Twitter shots from official team accounts after wins this year, and the latest one comes from the Illinois Fighting Illini athletic department. On Saturday, the 1-3 Illinois football team was on the road against the 1-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team many have commented on for their push to play despite the COVID-19 pandemic, first with threats to play outside the conference after the Big Ten initially canceled fall football, then with suggestions from their official radio account that Wisconsin was ducking them and citing a coronavirus outbreak as an excuse. Well, while Nebraska repeatedly insisted they were ready to play, any time, anywhere, that hasn’t been the case on the field this season. The latest example of that came from Illinois beating them 41-23 Saturday (Illini linebacker Jake Hansen, #35, is seen above celebrating an interception in that game with his teammates). And the Illinois athletic department followed that up with a great tweet.

Update: Shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern, the department deleted that tweet. But we screencapped it before that. Here it is:

And after the game, Huskers’ head coach Scott Frost was, uh, less than positive, as Mitch Sherman of The Athletic relayed:

Nebraska coach Scott Frost: "I didn't really see this coming… I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. "It was almost like our team thought, 'We won one game, we're good.'" — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Scott Frost said the Huskers were lackadaisical today: "We’ve had to change culture… I feel like we’ve come a long way, but it sure didn’t feel like it today. The results are going to come when their expectations and effort are aligned." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Scott Frost was asked about coaching. He said Nebraska got beat in that phase and every phase against Illinois. "We had guys open and missed them. We bad snaps. We had penalties that killed drives." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Nebraska got their wish of a fall football season, but it certainly isn’t working out the way they had hoped.

[Photo by Bruce Thorson/USA Today Sports]