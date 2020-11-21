Illinois against Nebraska.
NCAATwitterBy Andrew Bucholtz on

There have been some fun Twitter shots from official team accounts after wins this year, and the latest one comes from the Illinois Fighting Illini athletic department. On Saturday, the 1-3 Illinois football team was on the road against the 1-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team many have commented on for their push to play despite the COVID-19 pandemic, first with threats to play outside the conference after the Big Ten initially canceled fall football, then with suggestions from their official radio account that Wisconsin was ducking them and citing a coronavirus outbreak as an excuse. Well, while Nebraska repeatedly insisted they were ready to play, any time, anywhere, that hasn’t been the case on the field this season. The latest example of that came from Illinois beating them 41-23 Saturday (Illini linebacker Jake Hansen, #35, is seen above celebrating an interception in that game with his teammates). And the Illinois athletic department followed that up with a great tweet.

Update: Shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern, the department deleted that tweet. But we screencapped it before that. Here it is:

The Illinois athletics department tweet about Nebraska.

And after the game, Huskers’ head coach Scott Frost was, uh, less than positive, as Mitch Sherman of The Athletic relayed:

Nebraska got their wish of a fall football season, but it certainly isn’t working out the way they had hoped.

[Photo by Bruce Thorson/USA Today Sports]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz