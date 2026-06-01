Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few people swear by superstitions more than athletes. We’ve heard countless stories about players who wear the same socks after wins or won’t leave the practice court until they’ve hit a certain shot.

Every so often, however, you learn about a superstition that genuinely surprises and, for some, might gross you out.

On Monday, ESPN’s Holly Rowe shared Longhorns star Hannah Wells’ wild superstition during Texas’s second semifinal game against Tennessee at the Women’s College World Series.

Eating ladybugs for good luck is a new one 😅 Can Hannah Wells and the Longhorns keep the good luck rolling in Game 2? 3:15 ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0XzkSg1cw9 — espnW (@espnW) June 1, 2026

“I have some sources in the Texas dugout who have given me an incredible story on Hannah Wells,” Rowe said. “She has a superstition dating back to childhood that if she sees a ladybug, she eats it for good luck. Swallows it whole.

“And so I was told that at the SEC tournament in Kentucky, she had a nice home run and she had ingested a ladybug before that. So this is a superstition. I have this on two different sources in that Texas dugout.

“What a cute and weird superstition.”

Cute might not be the descriptor everyone uses, but weird for sure.

Wells hit a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning that put Texas ahead for good in their 5-2 win, setting up a win-or-go-home game between the two teams later in the day. We have a feeling many ladybugs met their demise in between games.