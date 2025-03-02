NCAA president Charlie Baker during an Aug. 13, 2024 press conference in Indianapolis. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star, via Imagn Images.)

There’s been a lot of recent discussion about what’s ahead for the overall NCAA. The organization faces an anticipated liability of $2.7 billion from the proposed settlement of three athlete-compensation antitrust cases (although questions remain on if those settlements will be approved), and has a variety of further challenges on the horizon, including potential changes to the federal Department of Education and Title IX guidelines. But, as Steve Berkowitz of USA Today reported this week, their newest audited financial statement for their fiscal 2024 (which ended August 31) showed them making the most revenue they had in decades:

Here’s more from that piece by Berkowitz:

The NCAA recorded nearly $1.4 billion in revenue for its 2024 fiscal year, the association’s new audited financial statement shows. Even adjusting for inflation, that total is the association’s best in at least two decades, and it represents a nearly $91 million increase over the revenue total it reported for 2023. …Setting aside the amount recorded in conjunction with the proposed settlement, the NCAA ran a surplus of nearly $166 million in fiscal 2024. Like the revenue total, that also is one the association’s best outcomes in at least the past two decades. According to data collected by USA TODAY Sports dating from the 2005 fiscal year, the NCAA’s previous best annual surplus, adjusted for inflation, was just over $140 million in 2021. The 2024 revenue of $1.377 billion is the NCAA’s best, on an inflation-adjusted basis – just ahead of the $1.372 billion in 2019.

As Berkowitz notes, the financials here actually include all of that $2.7 billion as an already-existent charge, despite plans to actually pay it over 10 years if the settlements are approved. Under that accounting treatment, the organization’s net assets were shown as negative almost $2 billion. But the actual financial picture is much rosier even with that settlement, and the inflation-adjusted revenue and surplus numbers bear that out. And the organization could be set to make even more if NCAA Tournament expansion talks with media partners pay off.