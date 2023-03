Conference tournament season for the men’s college basketball world began on Monday with the first two games of the ASUN tournament. There will be at least one tournament taking place every day from now until Selection Sunday, March 12th, bringing the field of 68 into focus.

While we’re not going to be bringing you full schedules for all of the tournaments due to the sheer amount of games, we are bringing you the dates and network assignments for all of the tournaments. Conferences are arranged alphabetically.

America East

Dates: March 4, 7, 11

Networks: ESPN+ (quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

American

Dates: March 9-12

Networks: ESPNU (first round, two quarters), ESPN2 (two quarters, semis), ESPN (final)

Atlantic 10

Dates: March 7-9, 11-12

Networks: ESPN+ (first round), USA (second round, quarters), CBSSN (semis), CBS (final)

ACC

Dates: March 7-11

Networks: ACC Network (first round), ESPN2 (two second round), ESPN (two second round, quarters, semis, final)

ASUN

Dates: February 27-28, March 2, 5

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

Big 12

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: ESPNU (first round), ESPN2 (quarters, semis), ESPN (final)

Big East

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: FS1 (first round, quarters, semis), Fox (final)

Big Sky

Dates: March 4-8

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, second round, quarters), ESPNU (one semi), ESPN2 (one semi, final)

Big South

Dates: March 1, 3-5

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

Big Ten

Dates: March 8-12

Networks: BTN (first round, second round, quarters), CBS (semis, final)

Big West

Dates: March 7, 9-11

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, one semi), ESPNU (one semi), ESPN2 (final)

CAA

Dates: March 3-7

Networks: FloHoops (first round, second round, quarters), CBSSN (semis, final)

C-USA

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), CBSSN (semis, final)

Horizon

Dates: February 28, March 2, 6-7

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), ESPNU (one semi), ESPN2 (one semi), ESPN (final)

Ivy

Dates: March 11-12

Networks: ESPNU (semis), ESPN2 (final)

MAAC

Dates: March 7-11

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), ESPNEWS (semis), ESPNU (final)

MAC

Dates: March 9-11

Networks: ESPN+ (quarters), CBSSN (semis), ESPN2 (final)

MEAC

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: ESPN+ (quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

Missouri Valley

Dates: March 2-5

Networks: MVCTV (first round, quarters), CBSSN (semis), CBS (final)

Mountain West

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: Mountain West Network (first round), CBSSN (quarters, semis), CBS (final)

NEC

Dates: March 1, 4, 7

Networks: NEC Front Row (quarters) ESPN3/SNY (semis), ESPN2 (final)

Ohio Valley

Dates: March 1-4

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), ESPNU (semis), ESPN2 (final)

Pac-12

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: Pac-12 Network (first round, three quarters, one semi), ESPN (one quarter, one semi, final)

Patriot

Dates: February 28, March 2, 5, 8

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), CBSSN (semis, final)

SEC

Dates: March 8-12

Networks: SEC Network (first round, second round, two quarters), ESPN (two quarters, semis, final)

Southern

Dates: March 3-6

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters), ESPNU (one semi), ESPNEWS (one semi), ESPN (final)

Southland

Dates: March 5-8

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, one semi), ESPNU (one semi), ESPN2 (final)

SWAC

Dates: March 8-11

Networks: ESPN+ (quarters, semis), ESPNU (final)

Summit

Dates: March 3-7

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

Sun Belt

Dates: February 28, March 2, 4-6

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, second round, quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)

WCC

Dates: March 2-4, 6-7

Networks: WCC Network (first round, second round), ESPN2 (quarters, one semi), ESPN (semi, one final)

WAC

Dates: March 7, 9-11

Networks: ESPN+ (first round, quarters, semis), ESPN2 (final)