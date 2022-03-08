NCAARadioBy Matt Clapp on

The Chattanooga Mocs are going dancing after putting together an extremely March Madness moment on Monday night in Asheville, NC. Chattanooga took down the Furman Paladins 64-63 in an absolutely bonkers SoCon Championship Game that was capped off by an unbelievable finish in overtime.

Furman’s Mike Bothwell — who also made a three to send the game to overtime — made a layup to put the Paladins up 73-71 with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime. It appeared that may send Furman to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980, but David Jean-Baptiste had other ideas.

Jean-Baptiste made a contested, deep, and simply crazy buzzer-beating three-pointer to put the Mocs in the NCAA Tournament- and to break the hearts of Furman and its fans (the Paladins even went 5-for-5 from the field in overtime, but still lost).

First, here’s how it looked and sounded on the ESPN broadcast:

And here’s how it sounded on Chattanooga radio with Jim Reynolds on the call:

Lastly, here’s how it sounded on the losing side with Dan Scott on the call for Furman:

Chattanooga is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

