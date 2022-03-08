The Chattanooga Mocs are going dancing after putting together an extremely March Madness moment on Monday night in Asheville, NC. Chattanooga took down the Furman Paladins 64-63 in an absolutely bonkers SoCon Championship Game that was capped off by an unbelievable finish in overtime.

Furman’s Mike Bothwell — who also made a three to send the game to overtime — made a layup to put the Paladins up 73-71 with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime. It appeared that may send Furman to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980, but David Jean-Baptiste had other ideas.

Jean-Baptiste made a contested, deep, and simply crazy buzzer-beating three-pointer to put the Mocs in the NCAA Tournament- and to break the hearts of Furman and its fans (the Paladins even went 5-for-5 from the field in overtime, but still lost).

First, here’s how it looked and sounded on the ESPN broadcast:

CHATTANOOGA WITH AN INSANE 3 TO WIN THE SOCON CHAMPIONSHIP IN OT AND ADVANCE TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT! WHAT A GAME! #MarchMadness ? pic.twitter.com/fRYMvROYZm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 8, 2022

And here’s how it sounded on Chattanooga radio with Jim Reynolds on the call:

AS CALLED ON CHATTANOOGA RADIO (& heard on the @varsity app): pic.twitter.com/9UtzBBrcB5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 8, 2022

Lastly, here’s how it sounded on the losing side with Dan Scott on the call for Furman:

And sure, here’s the Furman call: pic.twitter.com/Kj1cwaIMX6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 8, 2022

Chattanooga is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]