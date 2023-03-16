The 2023 NCAA Tournament started off with a bang. The #13 Furman Paladins knocked off the #4 Virginia Cavaliers 68-67 in Thursday’s second game thanks to a steal just beyond half court by Garrett Hien and three-pointer from JP Pegues with 2.4 seconds left.

A long-range heave from Virginia’s Reece Beekman missed as time expired, giving Furman their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974 and just their second win overall in the big dance.

Here’s the call on truTV from Kevin Harlan of Pegues’ go-ahead shot and Beekman’s miss.

FURMAN GO-AHEAD 3 WITH KEVIN HARLAN ON THE CALL! #MarchMadness ?? pic.twitter.com/z3BQfG1MBY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2023

“FURMAN HAS NOT BEEN TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT IN 43 YEARS, AND THEY PULL THE FIRST-ROUND UPSET!”- Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/PKDI2pDHXP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2023

And here’s the call of both the game-winner and the finish on Furman Paladins radio by Dan Scott.

As called by @DanScottShow on Furman Paladins radio: pic.twitter.com/nXGsnJyFxd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 16, 2023

On Saturday, Furman will play the winner of #5 San Diego State vs #12 Charleston.