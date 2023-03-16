NCAABy Joe Lucia on

The 2023 NCAA Tournament started off with a bang. The #13 Furman Paladins knocked off the #4 Virginia Cavaliers 68-67 in Thursday’s second game thanks to a steal just beyond half court by Garrett Hien and three-pointer from JP Pegues with 2.4 seconds left.

A long-range heave from Virginia’s Reece Beekman missed as time expired, giving Furman their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974 and just their second win overall in the big dance.

Here’s the call on truTV from Kevin Harlan of Pegues’ go-ahead shot and Beekman’s miss.

And here’s the call of both the game-winner and the finish on Furman Paladins radio by Dan Scott.

On Saturday, Furman will play the winner of #5 San Diego State vs #12 Charleston.

