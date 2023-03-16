#15 Princeton stunned #2 Arizona 59-55 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It’s the Tigers’ first NCAA Tournament win since 1998, which featured current head coach Mitch Henderson. He also played in Princeton’s shocking 1996 NCAA Tournament win over UCLA.

There wasn’t a late winner for Princeton in this one, just an utter collapse from Arizona. After taking a 51-41 lead with 8:07 left, Arizona went ice cold, with Princeton outscoring the Wildcats 18-4 the rest of the way.

Here’s the call from Brad Nessler on TNT.

15-SEED PRINCETON STUNS 2-SEED ARIZONA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT! ? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YC6airU3do — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2023

And here’s the call on Princeton Tigers radio by Derek Jones.

As called by @DerekJones79 on Princeton Tigers radio & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/q3WgGe90y1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 16, 2023

The timing of Princeton’s win works out well for CBS. Next Saturday, March 25th, the network will premiere a documentary about legendary Tigers head coach Pete Carril.

This is the second upset of Thursday’s action, following Furman’s late win over Virginia.