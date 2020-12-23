The 2020 bowl season has already seen a lot of changes and cancellations, and the latest comes from the Gasparilla Bowl. That Tampa, FL-based bowl, initially set for a sponsorship from Union Home Mortgage beginning this year (following deals with magicJack, Beef O’Brady’s, Bitcoin, and Bad Boy Mowers) and set for a Dec. 26 slot on ESPN’s networks, now isn’t happening thanks to positive tests from the South Carolina Gamecocks (who had been set to face the UAB Blazers in this bowl). Here’s the bowl’s tweet on that:

With South Carolina unable to play due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, ESPN Events has elected to cancel the 2020 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ucElPdPQKh — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 22, 2020

It’s certainly interesting to see another bowl go down, and to see this particular one go down thanks to South Carolina’s numbers of positive tests. We’ll see what this means for this bowl in the long term.

[Gasparilla Bowl on Twitter]