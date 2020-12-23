The Gasparilla Bowl cancellation.
The 2020 bowl season has already seen a lot of changes and cancellations, and the latest comes from the Gasparilla Bowl. That Tampa, FL-based bowl, initially set for a sponsorship from Union Home Mortgage beginning this year (following deals with magicJack, Beef O’Brady’s, Bitcoin, and Bad Boy Mowers) and set for a Dec. 26 slot on ESPN’s networks, now isn’t happening thanks to positive tests from the South Carolina Gamecocks (who had been set to face the UAB Blazers in this bowl). Here’s the bowl’s tweet on that:

It’s certainly interesting to see another bowl go down, and to see this particular one go down thanks to South Carolina’s numbers of positive tests. We’ll see what this means for this bowl in the long term.

