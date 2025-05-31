Credit: ESPN

“This is one of the wildest things I’ve ever seen,” wrote CJ Fogler on X when sharing a clip from Saturday’s 2025 Women’s College World Series showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Ole Miss Rebels. And he wasn’t talking about the walk-off walk in the 10th inning to give Oregon the 6-5 victory at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The game was tied with two outs in the top of the ninth when pitcher Lyndsey Grein fired a ball directly into catcher Emma Cox’s mitt. While she caught the 3-0 strike, Cox immediately bent over and reached for her eyes. It seemed odd as the ball wasn’t anywhere near her face, but on replay, it became clear that Grein had kicked up a clump of dirt during the pitch that the softball then carried to the catcher.

Kudos to the ESPN broadcast that immediately showcased several angles of the pitch and the offending dirt speck that caused so much damage. The slow-motion look at the ball hitting the dirt head-on made it abundantly clear what had happened.

A moment of recognition for the camera and replay work there, hooooly wow — Minda Haas Kuhlmann (@minda33.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 10:15 PM

There’s a brilliant Tape OP in a truck out there who spotted that and alerted the producer. Seriously great work. — NBABeau (@nbabeau.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 10:23 PM

“Wait a minute… wait a minute..,” said announcer Kevin Brown upon seeing the replay.

“It went from her cleat, and the ball hit it off of her cleat,” added Amanda Scarborough.

“Are you kidding me?” asked Brown on behalf of everyone watching at home.

The moment also brought to mind another memorable pitch gone wrong: Randy Johnson exploding a seagull with a fastball.