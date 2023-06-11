Tragedy struck the ESPN crew broadcasting the NCAA Baseball Tournament super regional game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the host Wake Forest Demon Deacons Saturday. That game wound up starting more than two hours later than expected (2:15 p.m. instead of noon) due to “a non-game-related medical event,” but details on just what happened weren’t released Saturday. On Sunday, ESPN released a statement that veteran director and production staffer Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency Saturday at that super regional and passed away:

ESPN remembers longtime production staffer Kyle Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while working the NCAA Baseball Tournament in Winston-Salem. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/eM9B7yRKqC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

ESPN started their baseball coverage Sunday with Budden reading that statement:

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden pic.twitter.com/l4B7uuXcJT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

The NCAA’s official baseball account also offered condolences:

The Division I Baseball Committee and NCAA staff send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Kyle Brown and ESPN. We will be supportive of any adjustments that our broadcast partner ESPN must make during this difficult time. https://t.co/3QS6D8gXUs — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023

As did CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly, who noted that Brown was a groomsman at his wedding:

I’m heartbroken because Kyle was a teammate, close friend, groomsman at my wedding and the guy I always went to for advice. But I’m gutted because he was a wonderful husband and father of 4 fantastic kids.

They were his heart, his life, his everything. There are no words. https://t.co/E0oQrE5GLI — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 11, 2023

A ton of Brown’s ESPN colleagues chimed in personally as well with their own tributes to him:

Kyle was an immediate friend to the people he worked with. He brought pure passion to his work – and was damn good at what he did. Praying so hard for his family. ❤️? https://t.co/ZxhDHjmsDR — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) June 11, 2023

RIP to a good man. Praying for his family during this tragic time ? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 11, 2023

This is tough. Kyle was our director on ACC Primetime Football this past year. I was blessed to get to work with him throughout the season, I greatly appreciated him and he greatly appreciated me. A stand up guy who was just a joy to be around. Sending love to the Brown family❤️ https://t.co/emYmTqoweJ — Justin Morris (@JustinMorris_TX) June 11, 2023

Kyle was as such a good dude and such a big part of our college baseball family. He will be greatly missed! Please pray for his family… https://t.co/SuENMu8lK3 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke02) June 11, 2023

And many from the college baseball and sports worlds also paid tribute to Brown:

Kyle was always full of smiles when I would see him at the College World Series. I’ll be thinking and praying for his wife and kids, and his friends and colleagues at ESPN. https://t.co/U4DQmz6h6Q — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 11, 2023

Yesterday was heart-breaking. Kyle Brown was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very difficult time. https://t.co/oXrbHiAlmt — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 11, 2023

? Prayers to Kyle’s family & loved ones. Kyle got his start as an undergrad, working every event he could for ESPN. His award winning career took him all over the world. You will be missed Brownie. Rest in Peace my friend. https://t.co/nb0M2jqbM4 — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) June 11, 2023

Families of those who work in sports make so many sacrifices. So, so sad that Kyle Brown has passed and leaves his family behind. Deepest condolences to them and the ESPN family as a whole. https://t.co/A0JZU8cN1l — Matt Krause (@MattKrausePxP) June 11, 2023

Man this is horrible. Pray for Kyle’s family if you could. https://t.co/YB3VwDINNK — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) June 11, 2023

My heart goes out to the family and friends of ESPN producer Kyle Brown. https://t.co/JhblzWXnxq — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) June 11, 2023

This was such a sad moment to hear about yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with Kyle Brown’s family, friends, and his co-workers on the ESPN staff. https://t.co/PZyCO4UtQ9 — Tyler Raley (@traley34) June 11, 2023

Brown played for Ohio State from 2000-2003, and even ribbed old teammate Nick Swisher last fall about having more letters than him (thanks to Swisher signing in MLB):

Hey @NickSwisher, I have a feeling if you didn’t sign with the A’s after being drafted in the first round, you would have lettered your senior year @OhioStateBASE pic.twitter.com/WYx52pRGfc — Kyle Brown (@KyleMBrown16) October 7, 2022

A 2003 piece on Ohio State’s athletics website had Brown talking about working with ABC/ESPN crews televising Buckeyes’ games since his freshman year, and about how TV production had long been a goal for him thanks to his neighbor being an ESPN director:

Most kids in high school have a vision of becoming a doctor, a lawyer or a fireman. The same held true for Kyle Brown, who up until his senior year decided he did not want to be a an orthopedic surgeon, but instead wanted to go into communications. “My neighbor, who is a director at ESPN, brought me along to watch Ohio State play Purdue. I sat in the television truck and said ‘Man, that’s cool how they do that,’ and ever since then I fell in love with it,” Brown said Brown, a 6-foot-2-inch right-handed pitcher from Washington Court House, Ohio, a small town about halfway between Columbus and Cincinnati, has been working with ABC and ESPN when they televise games at Ohio State since his freshman year. He said that the experience that he has gained and the people he has met have been very valuable. Brown recalled the first time he met ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale. “When Dick Vitale came into town I was pretty much his chauffeur for the day,” Brown said. “You listen to him on TV and think ‘This guy must drink Red Bull by the gallon,’ but off the air, he is one of the most laid back, nicest guys in the world.”

It’s cool that Brown got to make that dream into a career. And he had a remarkable career, working across all those sports and earning those two Sports Emmy nods. Our thoughts go out to all of his family, friends, and colleagues.

[The Tuscaloosa News; image via ESPN PR on Twitter]