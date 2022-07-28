ESPN has announced the hiring of former quarterback Brock Osweiler as a college football analyst.

Osweiler will be working as a game analyst this season, working alongside Anish Shroff and reporter Taylor McGregor. Last season, Shroff and McGregor worked with Mike Golic Jr, who left ESPN in February for a role at DraftKings.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” said Osweiler. “I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

Sure, why not? I have no idea how Osweiler will do as an analyst, but given that ESPN is pairing him with Shroff as the replacement to Golic Jr, it seems like they were impressed.

In other news, ESPN noted in their release announcing Osweiler’s hiring that the company would be announcing their full college football announcing lineup in the first week of August (next week). As usual, we’re looking forward to that one.

