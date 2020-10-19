The Mid-American Conference will return to football action in the first week of November, and midweek MACtion will come along with it. Last month, the MAC announced it would be returning to play on November 4th.

On Monday, ESPN and the Mid-American Conference announced that the MAC would be playing nine midweek games on its networks over the first two weeks of November. The remaining three games over the first two weeks will air on CBS Sports Network, also in midweek.

Here’s the ESPN MAC schedule for the first two weeks.

Wednesday, November 4th: Western Michigan @ Akron, 6 PM, ESPN3

Wednesday, November 4th: Eastern Michigan @ Kent State, 6 PM, ESPN+

Wednesday, November 4th: Ohio @ Central Michigan, 7 PM, ESPN

Wednesday, November 4th: Buffalo @ Northern Illinois, 7 PM, ESPN2

Wednesday, November 4th: Bowling Green @ Toledo, 8 PM, ESPNU

Tuesday, November 10th: Kent State @ Bowling Green, 7 PM, ESPNU

Tuesday, November 10th: Miami, Ohio @ Buffalo, 8 PM, ESPN

Wednesday, November 11th: Toledo @ Western Michigan, 8 PM, ESPN2

Wednesday, November 11th: Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois, 8 PM, ESPNU

And here’s the schedule for the remaining three games. Ball State fans, take note.

Wednesday, November 4th: Ball State @ Miami, Ohio, 7 PM, CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, November 10th: Akron @ Ohio, 7 PM, CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, November 11th: Eastern Michigan @ Ball State, 7 PM, CBS Sports Network.

Network assignments for just two other games have been announced. The Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan game on Friday, November 27th will air at 4 PM on CBS Sports Network, while the MAC Championship will air on ESPN or ESPN2 on Friday, December 18th.

While the MAC is the conference banking the hardest on mid-week games this fall, they’re not the only one to move real estate to the middle of the week. In addition to the Sun Belt, American, and Conference USA, the Big Ten has thrown a handful of its games on Fridays this fall, while the Mountain West is going big on Thursdays and Fridays. The MAC, however, is the only conference going big on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There hasn’t been a Tuesday night game all season, and there’s been just one Wednesday night game (Coastal Carolina-Louisiana last week).

[ESPN, MAC]