On Thursday, ESPN announced that Dick Vitale had received clearance from his doctor to return to the broadcast booth.

Vitale, who revealed a diagnosis of lymphoma last month, will call the #1 Gonzaga vs #2 UCLA game from Las Vegas on Tuesday alongside Dave O’Brien.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” said Vitale. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts.

“They gave me energy and lifted me up at a time that is not fun city – chemo for six months. To my ESPN family, starting with Jimmy Pitaro – I love you all. I’m so proud to start my 43rd year on Tuesday. Lastly, to the fans – you have given me a career that has exceeded any dream I’ve ever had.”

Earlier this year, Vitale had surgery to remove melanoma. When he announced his lymphoma diagnosis in October, Vitale said he planned on working while undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

Knowing everything Vitale is going through, it will be emotional to hear him on the call of this game.

