Houston beat Auburn in today’s Birmingham Bowl, but the 17-13 Cougars victory didn’t placate Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.

This is unsurprising, as Holgorsen might be the least placatable man in college football. After the game, he took vocal exception not to anything that happened on the field, but instead to what he felt was the excessive length of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s press conference.

He didn’t wait until he got in the media room, either, or for Harsin to finish speaking.

The Houston coach opens his press conference by complaining about how long Auburn’s press conference was… Wow. — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 28, 2021

He also yelled hurry up during Bryan Harsin’s conference from outside the door. https://t.co/TDWzTdDEVQ — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 28, 2021

Was Holgo just having a bit of fun after a close win? Or was he sincerely angry?

The key to Dana Holgorsen is that for him those things are very much not mutually exclusive.