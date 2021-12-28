NCAABy Jay Rigdon on

Houston beat Auburn in today’s Birmingham Bowl, but the 17-13 Cougars victory didn’t placate Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.

This is unsurprising, as Holgorsen might be the least placatable man in college football. After the game, he took vocal exception not to anything that happened on the field, but instead to what he felt was the excessive length of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s press conference.

He didn’t wait until he got in the media room, either, or for Harsin to finish speaking.

Was Holgo just having a bit of fun after a close win? Or was he sincerely angry?

The key to Dana Holgorsen is that for him those things are very much not mutually exclusive.

About Jay Rigdon

Jay is a writer and editor for The Comeback, and a contributor at Awful Announcing. He is not a strong swimmer.

View all posts by Jay Rigdon