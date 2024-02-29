Media rights are a crucial part of business for college conferences these days, and that’s causing many conferences to look to some outside partners for advice and management there. The latest to do so is the Atlantic Sun Conference, which announced a deal Thursday where Collegiate Sports Management Group will represent their media rights strategy.
The Atlantic Sun is the 10th NCAA conference CSMG is working with. The deal will see the group work with Atlantic Sun commissioner Jeff Bacon “as the conference plans its future in the ever-changing media landscape.” CSMG CEO Michael Schreck spoke to AA by email in advance of this announcement, and said the conference’s members and markets (spanning areas from Kentucky to Florida) were appealing to them.
“The Atlantic Sun Conference is uniquely situated, with 12 members located in some of the largest media markets in the fastest-growing region of the United States. CSMG has succeeded with peer mid-major conference partners in local, regional, and national media strategic agreements and negotiations.
“The ASUN is in a perfect spot as the media landscape continues to change, and growth properties have a real opportunity to be innovative with maximizing exposure through different media outlets, including social media, content creation, linear, digital, mobile, and audio.”
One of the more interesting things with the Atlantic Sun is what they’re doing with football. In 2021, they brought in three new schools with FCS-level football programs and teamed with the WAC for a scheduling alliance, which has now turned into a full “United Athletic Conference” branded venture led by ex-WVU AD and ex-XFL commissioner Oliver Luck. (However, the NCAA has not yet approved that conference to operate as a single-sport conference, so this remains an alliance for now.) Schreck said CSMG is eager to be in on the ground floor there, and they have experience with conferences (and leagues in other sports) that are just starting bold ventures.
“We will help develop the entire conference media strategy as critical components (like football) are in their nascent stages. CSMG has tangible experience with conferences that have added new sports or initiatives. Additionally, we partner with emerging professional sports teams and leagues like the National Pickleball League, Disc Golf Pro Tour, USA Lacrosse, and Fan Controlled Football. We provide expertise across media strategy in growth stages.”
ASUN rights are primarily with ESPN at the moment, with many of those on ESPN+. Schreck said he can’t offer any specifics on what’s ahead for their football or other sports rights, but there will be lots of aspects to consider, from a changing college football environment to a changing media environment.
“We will have ample time to discuss strategic plans and priorities with Commissioner Jeff Bacon, the ASUN staff, and his member institutions. The landscape of college football is constantly changing and requires us to be informed. Conferences, schools, networks, and streaming platforms educate us as we communicate with them daily; we will utilize that information to put the ASUN in the best position with great partners.”
There is another notable element with the Atlantic Sun in how it’s recently changed its formal name back to The Atlantic Sun Conference. (It was officially just ASUN from 2016-2023; they still use the ASUN abbreviation, but the Atlantic Sun name is officially back.) Schreck said that rebrand won’t directly impact media rights negotiations, but the approach they’ll take to media rights should help promote the brand.
“While a rebrand is excellent for the conference, it does not impact media rights. The strategy surrounding the ASUN’s media rights concerns the conference and member institutions’ priorities, including the respective media markets and the ability to generate local, regional, and national exposure. The ASUN brand will be promoted by executing the strategic plan; the rebrand won’t have a material impact on the work we will be conducting with the ASUN.”
Schreck said he thinks there’s significant opportunity with the current changing media environment, even if it comes with some uncertainty.